US to spend $800M on support for Ukraine in 2026, 2027
- 08 December, 2025
- 09:02
The US' draft budget allocates $400 million each for support for Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, according to the draft of the National Defense Authorization Act published by Pentagon Sunday, on which Congress will begin voting this week, Report informs.
The document also obligates the Pentagon chief to report to the House of Representatives and Senate on the temporary suspension or cessation of intelligence provision to Ukraine.
