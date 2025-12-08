Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    The US' draft budget allocates $400 million each for support for Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, according to the draft of the National Defense Authorization Act published by Pentagon Sunday, on which Congress will begin voting this week, Report informs.

    The document also obligates the Pentagon chief to report to the House of Representatives and Senate on the temporary suspension or cessation of intelligence provision to Ukraine.

    Pentaqon qarşıdakı iki ildə Ukraynaya dəstək üçün 800 milyon dollar xərcləyəcək
    США потратят $800 млн на поддержку Украины в 2026 и 2027 годах

