    Azerbaijani national team compete for European Championships announced

    Weightlifters whose punishment ended, will also arrive in Georgia's capital

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national team weightlifting squad for the European Championship to start on April 10 in Tbilisi, Georgia was announced. Report informs, 4 woman and 2 man weightlifters will leave for 8-day championship.

    Elmar Aliyev (56 kg), Valentin Christov (62 kg), Afghan Bayramov, Ivan Stoitsov (both 77 kg) will attend men's category while Boyanka Kostova (53 kg) and Anastasia Ibrahimli (69 kg) will participate in women's category.

    268 athletes (112 women and 156 men) from 38 countries are expected to attend the European Championships. 

