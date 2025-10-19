Azerbaijani judokas claim two golds and one bronze at Grand Prix in Mexico

Azerbaijani judokas have claimed two gold and one bronze medal at the Grand Prix tournament held in Guadalajara, Mexico, Report informs.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) defeated Czech representative Husniddin Karimov in the final, while Vusal Galandarzada (81 kg) also triumphed, overcoming Finland's Eetu Ihanamaki to take gold.

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) secured the bronze medal after beating Canada's Justin Lemire in the third-place match.

Earlier, Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) had also won gold medals, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) took bronze at the Mexican tournament.