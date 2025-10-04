Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
Individual sports
- 04 October, 2025
- 13:02
Azerbaijani judoka Zemfira Aliyeva (+70 kg) secured the bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
The bouts in this weight category were held in a round-robin format.
The judo competition at the Games will conclude on October 5.
