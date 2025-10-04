Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    04 October, 2025
    13:02
    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Azerbaijani judoka Zemfira Aliyeva (+70 kg) secured the bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    The bouts in this weight category were held in a round-robin format.

    The judo competition at the Games will conclude on October 5.

