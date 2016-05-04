 Top
    Azerbaijani judoka ranks first in rating list

    Orkhan Safarov is 4th

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The International Judo Federation (IJF) has declared new rating list.

    Report informs, Rustam Orujov, 73 kg, who won gold medal at the European Championship, ranks first.

    At 100 kg weight category, Elmar Gasimov is the first, Elkhan Mammadov is the 21st. Silver medalist of the European Championship Orkhan Safarov won 4th place in the list. Ilgar Mushkiyev (60 kg) ranked 14th, Nijat Shikhalizade (66 kg) in the 10th place.

    Among women, Aisha Gurbanli (48 kg) was the 45th. 

