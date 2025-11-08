Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claims gold at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

    • 08 November, 2025
    • 21:46
    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claims gold at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has won the gold medal at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    According to Report, covering the event, Heydarov faced Uzbekistan's Shakhram Akhadov in the final.

    Defeating his opponent, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion ascended to the top of the podium.

    Heydarov also won gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017.

    Hidayət Heydərov VI İslam Həmrəyliyi Oyunlarında qızıl medal qazanıb
    Хидаят Гейдаров завоевал золотую медаль на VI Играх исламской солидарности

