Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claims gold at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has won the gold medal at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Report, covering the event, Heydarov faced Uzbekistan's Shakhram Akhadov in the final.

Defeating his opponent, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion ascended to the top of the podium.

Heydarov also won gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku in 2017.