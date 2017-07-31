Azerbaijani judoka becomes European Cup champion

© Foto: judo.az

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Junior European Judo Cup in Berlin, Germany has ended.

Report informs, on the last day of the contest, Azerbaijani judokas won two more medals.

Zelim Kotsiev, 100 kg, defeated all his rivals and raised Azerbaijani flag next time in Berlin. Another athlete Naim Huseynov (81 kg) won bronze medal of the European Cup.

Notably, the Azerbaijani team was represented by 20 judokas (15 boys and 5 girls) in the prestigious competition where 513 athletes (317 boys, 196 girls) from 31 countries participated.