Azerbaijani judo squad for "Grand Slam" tournament named

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judokas will compete in "Grand Slam" tournament in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation silver medalist of Rio 2016 Olympics Rustam Orujov will also attend 3-day competition. However, silver medalist Elmar Gasimov will not take part in competition.

12 male judokas - Oruj Velizade, Mehman Sadikhov (both 60 kg), Vugar Shirinli, Ilgar Mushkiyev (both 66 kg), Rustam Orujov, Fagan Guluzade (both 73 kg), Elvin Ahmadli, Ruslan Fərruxzadə (both 81 kg ), Tural Shafguliyev, Ali Dadashov (both 90 kg), Elkhan Mammadov and Jalil Shukurov (both 100 kg) will participate in tournament.

Notably, Azerbaijan will not be represented in weight category of 100 kg.