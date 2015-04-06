Azerbaijani gymnasts win 9 medals in Romania

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The next stage of World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics ended in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Report informs referring to the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. Though a leader of Azerbaijani team Marina Durunda reached all four finals, she just won a bronze medal in movements with ribbon category.

The actions carried out by the Azerbaijani gymnast with a ball and a hoop made her rank the 4th. According to the total results, she took the 5th place. Gulsum Shafizade passed to the final in with maces and ribbon, she could not win a medal.

The two gymnasts - Ayshan Bayramova and Jala Piriyeva scored in the international tournament held at the same time with the World Cup in Bucharest.

Totally, Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Romania.