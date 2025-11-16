Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned European mixed pairs champions

    Individual sports
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 17:42
    Azerbaijani gymnasts Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov embraced the spotlight, claiming gold in the mixed pair category in the final stage of the European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics held in Ganja, Report informs referring to AZERTAC.

    With a score of 19.600 from the judges, they secured the top spot on the podium.

    Azerbaijan aerobic gymnastics Ganja
    Azərbaycan gimnastları Avropa çempionu olublar
    Азербайджанские спортсмены стали чемпионами Европы по аэробной гимнастике

