Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned European mixed pairs champions
Individual sports
- 16 November, 2025
- 17:42
Azerbaijani gymnasts Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov embraced the spotlight, claiming gold in the mixed pair category in the final stage of the European Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics held in Ganja, Report informs referring to AZERTAC.
With a score of 19.600 from the judges, they secured the top spot on the podium.
