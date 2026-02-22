Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at World Cup
- 22 February, 2026
- 12:55
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova claimed a silver medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.
According to Report, Mahsudova delivered a strong performance in the individual trampoline program, earning 56.440 points to secure second place.
The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, concludes today.
