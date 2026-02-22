Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at World Cup

    Individual sports
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 12:55
    Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at World Cup

    Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova claimed a silver medal at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

    According to Report, Mahsudova delivered a strong performance in the individual trampoline program, earning 56.440 points to secure second place.

    The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, concludes today.

