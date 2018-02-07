Azerbaijani flag raised in the South Korea's Olympic Village

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised in the Olympic Village of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea's PyeongChang.

Report informs, chef de mission of Azerbaijan Anar Baghirov and head of sports department of Ministry of Youth and Sports Farid Mansurov, as well other delegates attended the ceremony.

At the opening ceremony on February 9, the country's only representative, Patrick Brachner will also bear the Azerbaijani flag. Brachner will fight for medals in the men’s slalom and giant slalom events.

Notably, Winter Olympic Games will end on February 25.