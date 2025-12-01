Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debut

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova will make her debut at the European Figure Skating Championships (EC).

The information was released by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, according to Report.

Suleymanova earned her license to compete at the EC following her performance at the Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul, held from November 27 to 30. Competing in both the short and free programs, she won the gold medal with a total score of 156.53 points among 26 participants.

Fellow Azerbaijani skaters also competed at the event: Sabina Aliyeva finished sixth with 137.22 points, while Arina Kalugina placed fifth with 154.85 points.