Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debut
Individual sports
- 01 December, 2025
- 11:01
Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova will make her debut at the European Figure Skating Championships (EC).
The information was released by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, according to Report.
Suleymanova earned her license to compete at the EC following her performance at the Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul, held from November 27 to 30. Competing in both the short and free programs, she won the gold medal with a total score of 156.53 points among 26 participants.
Fellow Azerbaijani skaters also competed at the event: Sabina Aliyeva finished sixth with 137.22 points, while Arina Kalugina placed fifth with 154.85 points.
Latest News
11:40
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Romania on national holidayForeign policy
11:36
Emmanuel Macron to visit ChinaOther countries
11:26
Indonesia flood death toll jumps to over 500Other countries
11:01
Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debutIndividual sports
10:44
Baku to host ICAO eventInfrastructure
10:36
Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation rep receives appointment from CEVTeam sports
10:26
TURKPA International Election Observation Mission conducts monitoring in Kyrgyz RepublicForeign policy
10:20
Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Romania on its National DayForeign policy
10:18