Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debut

    Individual sports
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 11:01
    Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debut

    Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova will make her debut at the European Figure Skating Championships (EC).

    The information was released by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, according to Report.

    Suleymanova earned her license to compete at the EC following her performance at the Bosphorus Cup in Istanbul, held from November 27 to 30. Competing in both the short and free programs, she won the gold medal with a total score of 156.53 points among 26 participants.

    Fellow Azerbaijani skaters also competed at the event: Sabina Aliyeva finished sixth with 137.22 points, while Arina Kalugina placed fifth with 154.85 points.

    Nargiz Suleymanova figure skating European Figure Skating Championships
    Azərbaycan fiqurlu konkisürəni ilk dəfə Avropa çempionatında iştirak edəcək
    Азербайджанская фигуристка впервые примет участие в ЧЕ

    Latest News

    11:40

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Romania on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    11:36

    Emmanuel Macron to visit China

    Other countries
    11:26

    Indonesia flood death toll jumps to over 500

    Other countries
    11:01

    Azerbaijani figure skater to make European Championship debut

    Individual sports
    10:44

    Baku to host ICAO event

    Infrastructure
    10:36

    Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation rep receives appointment from CEV

    Team sports
    10:26

    TURKPA International Election Observation Mission conducts monitoring in Kyrgyz Republic

    Foreign policy
    10:20

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Romania on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    10:18

    Oil prices rise on supply concerns, new OPEC+ plan

    Energy
    All News Feed