​Azerbaijani boxer to fight for the gold medal

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The finalists of Youth World Boxing Championship, held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg,revealed.

Report informs citing the Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan, the member of the national team of Azerbaijan Mohammad Abdullaev (80 kg) defeated the local boxer Dmitry Fomin with the score 2:1 in the semifinal.

In the fight for the gold medal Azerbaijani boxer will compete with the representative of Germany Daniel Malsam. Orkhan Hasanov (54 kg) won the bronze medal, losing in the semifinals to American boxer Mark Castro.

The world championship will be completed today.