 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijani boxer to fight for the gold medal

    Orkhan Hasanov (54 kg) won the bronze medal

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The finalists of Youth World Boxing Championship, held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg,revealed.

    Report informs citing the Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan, the member of the national team of Azerbaijan Mohammad Abdullaev (80 kg) defeated the local boxer Dmitry Fomin with the score 2:1 in the semifinal.

    In the fight for the gold medal Azerbaijani boxer will compete with the representative of Germany Daniel Malsam. Orkhan Hasanov (54 kg) won the bronze medal, losing in the semifinals to American boxer Mark Castro.

    The world championship will be completed today.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi