Azerbaijani athletes rank second among best wrestlers of world

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ World Wrestling Association (UWW - World Wrestling USA) announced the rating of the best freestyle wrestlers by taking into account the results of competitions "Ivan Yarıqin", "Dave Schultz" and "Paris Open" held in January.

Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestlers were included in the list.

Haji Aliyev and Khatag Gazyumov ranked the second in 61 kg and 97 kg weight categories. Russian Alexander Bogomoyev left behind Haji Aliyev, while Abdusalam Gadisov (Russia) left behind Khatag Gazyumov.