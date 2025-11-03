Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan wins world armwrestling championship in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 11:22
    Azerbaijan's national armwrestling team has won the World Championship held in Baku, according to Report.

    The team earned a total of 84 medals at the tournament, which featured around 150 Azerbaijani athletes. Their haul included 25 gold, 32 silver, and 27 bronze medals, securing first place in the overall team standings.

    More than 400 athletes from 30 countries competed in the championship.

    Azərbaycanın qol güləşi komandası Bakıda keçirilən dünya çempionatının qalibi olub
    Армрестлингисты Азербайджана завоевали более 80 медалей на чемпионате в Баку

