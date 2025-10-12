Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in Pirallahi

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship took place in the Narakand park in Pirallahi, with organizational support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation.

According to Report, the competition brought together over 100 athletes across various age groups, including seasoned professionals and promising young talents.

Participants showcased their endurance and skill in the waters of the Caspian Sea, followed by challenging cycling and running segments.

Young athletes competed in the super-sprint distance, which included 375 meters of swimming, 8 km of cycling, and a 2 km run.

Adult competitors took on the sprint distance, featuring a 750-meter swim, 20 km bike ride, and a 5 km run.

Men"s Podium:

1st Place – Ali Rzazada

2nd Place – Tamerlan Musayev

3rd Place – Tural Atakishiyev

Women"s Podium:

1st Place – Leyla Abdulazizova

2nd Place – Klara Maresova

The awards were presented by Aslan Salahzada, Head of the Sports Department Sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Seymur Huseynov, Secretary General of the Triathlon Federation; Federation Press Secretary Sanubar Imanova; National Team Head Coach Aleksandr Mordasov; and Nurali Mammadov, Director of the Trikids Baku triathlon club.