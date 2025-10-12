Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in Pirallahi

    Individual sports
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 14:53
    Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in Pirallahi

    The Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship took place in the Narakand park in Pirallahi, with organizational support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation.

    According to Report, the competition brought together over 100 athletes across various age groups, including seasoned professionals and promising young talents.

    Participants showcased their endurance and skill in the waters of the Caspian Sea, followed by challenging cycling and running segments.

    Young athletes competed in the super-sprint distance, which included 375 meters of swimming, 8 km of cycling, and a 2 km run.

    Adult competitors took on the sprint distance, featuring a 750-meter swim, 20 km bike ride, and a 5 km run.

    Men"s Podium:

    1st Place – Ali Rzazada

    2nd Place – Tamerlan Musayev

    3rd Place – Tural Atakishiyev

    Women"s Podium:

    1st Place – Leyla Abdulazizova

    2nd Place – Klara Maresova

    The awards were presented by Aslan Salahzada, Head of the Sports Department Sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Seymur Huseynov, Secretary General of the Triathlon Federation; Federation Press Secretary Sanubar Imanova; National Team Head Coach Aleksandr Mordasov; and Nurali Mammadov, Director of the Trikids Baku triathlon club.

    Pirallahıda triatlon üzrə Azərbaycan çempionatı keçirilib
    В Пираллахи прошел чемпионат Азербайджана по триатлону

