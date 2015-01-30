Azerbaijan to host open championship on snow-climbing

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Open Championship will be held in Azerbaijan on snow climbing on January 31 and February 1, with the organizational support of the Federation of Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAİREX) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on icy waterfalls near the village of Laki of Gusar.

Report informs it was stated in the information released by the press service of the federation.

In the championship, organized in accordance with the requirements and conditions of the international federations, athletes will take part in clubs from different regions of the country, acting under the Air and Extreme Sports of Azerbaijan.