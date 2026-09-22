Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.09.2026)
Finance
- 22 September, 2026
- 09:02
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
101.53
|
1.19
|
40.68
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
96.75
|
0.97
|
39.33
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,376.40
|
- 7.50
|
35.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,048.83
|
366.19
|
3,985.54
|
S&P 500
|
7,764.70
|
114.20
|
919.20
|
Nasdaq
|
27,122.09
|
599.55
|
3,880.10
|
Nikkei
|
65,018.95
|
0.00
|
14,679.47
|
Dax
|
25,575.01
|
270.95
|
1,084.60
|
FTSE 100
|
10,739.01
|
79.88
|
807.63
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,138.94
|
73.92
|
- 10.56
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,949.91
|
38.04
|
- 18.93
|
Bist 100
|
13,337.69
|
53.27
|
2,076.17
|
RTS
|
845.84
|
- 6.49
|
- 268.29
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1478
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0267
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3386
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0087
|
JPY/USD
|
157.4800
|
0.1200
|
1.0300
|
RUB/USD
|
83.6500
|
0.4900
|
4.9000
|
TRY/USD
|
48.8170
|
0.0200
|
5.8608
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6967
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2923
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