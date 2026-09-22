Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.09.2026)

Video Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement Foreign policy

Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan Other countries

Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara Region

MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a year Industry

New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan Infrastructure

Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate Foreign policy

MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia Foreign policy

Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workers Industry