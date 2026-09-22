Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.09.2026)

    Finance
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.09.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    101.53

    1.19

    40.68

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    96.75

    0.97

    39.33

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,376.40

    - 7.50

    35.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,048.83

    366.19

    3,985.54

    S&P 500

    7,764.70

    114.20

    919.20

    Nasdaq

    27,122.09

    599.55

    3,880.10

    Nikkei

    65,018.95

    0.00

    14,679.47

    Dax

    25,575.01

    270.95

    1,084.60

    FTSE 100

    10,739.01

    79.88

    807.63

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,138.94

    73.92

    - 10.56

    Shanghai Composite

    3,949.91

    38.04

    - 18.93

    Bist 100

    13,337.69

    53.27

    2,076.17

    RTS

    845.84

    - 6.49

    - 268.29

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1478

    0.0000

    - 0.0267

    USD/GBP

    1.3386

    0.0000

    - 0.0087

    JPY/USD

    157.4800

    0.1200

    1.0300

    RUB/USD

    83.6500

    0.4900

    4.9000

    TRY/USD

    48.8170

    0.0200

    5.8608

    CNY/USD

    6.6967

    0.0000

    - 0.2923
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (22.09.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (22.09.2026)

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