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    Azerbaijan team achieves historic feat at European Boxing Championships

    Individual sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 11:04
    Azerbaijan team achieves historic feat at European Boxing Championships

    The European Boxing Championship has concluded in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    Report informs that Azerbaijan's men's national boxing team, which set a record in the number and quality of medals, finished second in the team standings.

    The team coached by head coach Ravshan Khojayev achieved this historic result by winning two gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Russia (5-2-0) finished first, while Ukraine (1-1-1) completed the top three. Azerbaijani boxers suffered Russia's two defeats in the finals.

    Azerbaijan's men's and women's boxing teams finished third in the overall team standings and were awarded a special cup. Russia (7-5-3) topped this ranking, while Türkiye (4-1-5) finished second.

    Azerbaijan's Saidjamshid Jafarov, who became European champion, was named the boxer of the tournament.

    A total of 406 athletes from 43 countries competed at the European Championship. Azerbaijan's boxers won gold medals through Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) and Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg), silver through Nabi Iskandarov (70 kg), and bronze medals through Amin Mammadzade (55 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+90 kg).

    Azerbaijani boxers European Boxing Championships Bulgaria
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