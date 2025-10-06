Azerbaijan secures another bronze at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijan has guaranteed another bronze medal at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

This outcome comes as Azerbaijani fencers Mirkhetai Mammadov and Vahab Fatullayev faced each other in the quarterfinals of the épée event. Since only one could advance to the semifinals, a bronze medal for Azerbaijan was assured.

Another Azerbaijani fencer, Oruc Misirzada, is set to compete against Uzbekistan's Nurmukhammad Muminov for a spot in the semifinals.