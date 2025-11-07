Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign implementation program for youth
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia have signed an Implementation Program for youth cooperation covering the years 2026–2027, the Azerbaijani ministry told Report.
Azerbaijani Minister Farid Gayibov met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al Saud, in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation in the fields of youth and sports.
As part of the meeting, the Implementation Program for youth cooperation between the two ministries was officially signed.
The document aims to expand collaboration in youth policy, exchange programs, volunteer activities, and mutual sharing of experience between the two countries.
