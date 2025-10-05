Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes

    Individual sports
    • 05 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes

    Azerbaijan's national badminton squad capped off its impressive run at the 3rd CIS Games by securing a silver medal, bringing the team's total haul to seven podium finishes, Report informs.

    In a thrilling girls' singles final, Azerbaijani athlete Leyla Camalzade faced off against Russia's Marina Tarasova but fell short with a 0-2 defeat, earning a well-deserved second place and the silver medal.

    This latest achievement builds on the team's earlier success, where Azerbaijani players claimed six bronze medals across various events. With these results, the national team concludes the badminton competition with a strong showing of one silver and six bronzes.

    3rd CIS Games
    Photo
    Azərbaycan badmintonçuları III MDB Oyunlarında 7 medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские бадминтонисты завоевали на III Играх СНГ семь медалей

    Latest News

    13:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes

    Individual sports
    13:01

    Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS Games

    Individual sports
    12:48
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    12:33

    Kim Jong Un raps US, S.Korea as security threat, promotes weapons development

    Other countries
    12:11

    Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from deploying troops in Portland, Oregon

    Other countries
    11:21
    Photo

    Russian attack kills 1, injures 10 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    11:05

    Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'

    Other countries
    10:34

    Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economy

    Domestic policy
    10:08

    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye next week

    Region
    All News Feed