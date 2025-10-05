Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes
Individual sports
- 05 October, 2025
- 13:40
Azerbaijan's national badminton squad capped off its impressive run at the 3rd CIS Games by securing a silver medal, bringing the team's total haul to seven podium finishes, Report informs.
In a thrilling girls' singles final, Azerbaijani athlete Leyla Camalzade faced off against Russia's Marina Tarasova but fell short with a 0-2 defeat, earning a well-deserved second place and the silver medal.
This latest achievement builds on the team's earlier success, where Azerbaijani players claimed six bronze medals across various events. With these results, the national team concludes the badminton competition with a strong showing of one silver and six bronzes.
