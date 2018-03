Azerbaijani national wrestling team competes at World Cup

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestling World Cup among adults has kicked off in Iran’s Kirimanshah city.

Report informs, Azerbaijani national team had its first match against Russian team in Group A. The sides tied - 4:4.

Among Azerbaijani wrestlers Ali Rahimzade, Haji Aliyev, Jabrayil Hasanov and Jamaladdin Mahammadov ended their matches with victory.

Azerbaijan vs. Russia – 4:4

57 kg. Artyom Gebekov (Russia) - Georgi Edisherashvili (Azerbaijan) - 5:2

61 kg. Ali Rahimzade (Azerbaijan)* - Jamal Otarsultanov (Russia) - 6:6

65 kg. Haci Aliyev (Azerbaijan) - Alan Gogayev (Russia) - 2:1

70 kg. Magomedhabib Kadimagomedov (Russia) - David Suynuchkhanov (Azerbaijan) - 10:6

74 kg. Jabrayil Hasanov (Azerbaijan) - Radik Valiyev (Russia) - 6:2

86 kg. Vladislav Valiyev (Russia) - Sharif Sharifov (Azerbaijan) - 2:1

97 kg. Rasul Magomedov (Russia) - Nurmagomed Haciyev (Azerbaijan) - 2:1

125 kg. Jamaladdin Mahammadov (Azerbaijan) - Vladislav Baytsayev (Russia) - 1:8

Georgian and USA national teams will fight in second match of the group.

Iran, Turkey, India and Mongolia are placed in group B.

According to tournament program, group matches will be held today, while final matches on February 17.

Notably, Azerbaijani wrestlers won World Cup twice, in 2004 and 2009.