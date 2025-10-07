Azerbaijan clinches victory in chovgan at 3rd CIS Games
- 07 October, 2025
- 12:27
Azerbaijan's national chovgan team emerged victorious at the 3rd CIS Games.
In a thrilling final held in Shaki, the Azerbaijani squad faced off against Uzbekistan and secured a convincing 3-0 win. Shahmar Naghizada, Vahid Mammadov, and Tarlan Gurbanaliyev each found the net, sealing the triumph for their team.
Kyrgyzstan rounded out the podium, taking third place in the competition.
