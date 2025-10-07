Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijan clinches victory in chovgan at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:27
    Azerbaijan's national chovgan team emerged victorious at the 3rd CIS Games.

    In a thrilling final held in Shaki, the Azerbaijani squad faced off against Uzbekistan and secured a convincing 3-0 win. Shahmar Naghizada, Vahid Mammadov, and Tarlan Gurbanaliyev each found the net, sealing the triumph for their team.

    Kyrgyzstan rounded out the podium, taking third place in the competition.

