Australian Paralympics gold medalist Greco dies aged 28

    Individual sports
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 14:43
    Australian Paralympics gold medal-winning cyclist Paige Greco has died aged 28 after a "sudden medical episode", her family said Monday, Report informs via AFP.

    Greco smashed her own world record in storming to victory in the women's C1-C3 class 3,000m individual pursuit at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

    She went on to add bronze in the C1–3 road race and time trial, cementing her status as a top competitor across both track and road.

    Greco died on Sunday at her Adelaide home.

    "While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia," her mother Natalie Greco said in a statement released through AusCycling.

    "Paige cherished the connections she made through her sport, and we take comfort in knowing how widely she was loved."

    Greco also claimed multiple world championship titles, most recently earning bronze in the 2025 world championship road race at Belgium in August.

    "Paige was an extraordinary athlete who achieved outstanding accomplishments at the highest levels of our sport," said AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner.

    "Much more than that, she touched the lives of everyone around her with her positive spirit and courageous outlook."

    Tokio paralimpiadasının qalibi 28 yaşında vəfat edib

