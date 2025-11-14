Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    AMADA holds roundtable discussion as part of state anti-drug program

    Individual sports
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:04
    AMADA holds roundtable discussion as part of state anti-drug program

    The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has organized a closed roundtable discussion on "Prospects for Interagency Cooperation in the Fight Against Prohibited Substances," Report informs.

    The event was organized as part of the state program to combat drug trafficking and drug addiction for 2025–2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev on September 17, 2025.

    Representatives of government agencies, law enforcement agencies, the leadership of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), specialists from anti-doping agencies across the globe, and international experts participated in the discussion.

    During the discussions, participants focused on measures to prevent the illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances, protect young people from harmful influences, strengthen educational efforts, and develop an international anti-doping education center.

    Concluding the event, the parties exchanged views on improving investigations, strengthening testing, promoting "clean sport," and protecting young people from harmful habits. The importance of further expanding AMADA"s cooperation with relevant government agencies was emphasized.

