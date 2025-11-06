Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    AIJA names Report the best news website for sports coverage

    Individual sports
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 17:10
    AIJA names Report the best news website for sports coverage

    The Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association (AIJA) has announced the winners of its 2024 awards.

    Report News Agency is recognized as the best website among the country's public and political media outlets for its coverage of sports.

    The award was presented to Report's head of the sports department, Kanan Hasanov, by Haji Aliyev, a two-time Olympic medalist, three-time world champion, and four-time European champion in freestyle wrestling.

    The Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association is a member of both the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the European Union of Sports Press (AIPS Europe–UEPS).

    Photo
