AGF: Hosting European Aerobic Championships in Ganja is great initiative

Holding the 2025 European Aerobic Championships in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, is a great initiative, Fatima Shafizada, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), told journalists, Report informs.

She spoke about the youth and under-15 aerobic gymnastics European Championship, which Ganja is hosting for the first time:

"For three days, we watched exciting performances by gymnasts. It's a great feeling to see international guests here. The atmosphere in the stands is truly vibrant. On November 14–16, the European Championship for adults will be held at the same venue. We invite everyone to attend the aerobic gymnastics championship taking place in Ganja. By the way, the delegation was very pleased with the organization at the Ganja Sports Palace. We've been preparing for this tournament for a long time. The fact that the event is being held in Ganja is a wonderful initiative."

A total of 380 gymnasts are competing for the championship title.