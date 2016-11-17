Acting manager of Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers comments on his appointment

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "In early November, I was appointed to the new position. I would like to thank the leadership of the federation for confidence."

Report informs, acting head coach of Azerbaijani national freestyle wrestling team, Firdovsi Umudov told reporters.

F. Umudov said that is aware of skills of the team members and it won't be difficult to work with them: "I'll try to justify confidence in me."

Notably, according to the order signed by First Vice President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Namig Aliyev, coaching staff of the national team has been changed. Firdovsi Umudov was appointed acting head coach of the freestyle wrestling team, Zelimkhan Huseynov senior coach, Arif Abdullayev and Sadruddin Aygubov coaches. Former head coach of the team Saypulla Absaidov will serve as a head coach of the youth team.