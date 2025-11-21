Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 15:15
    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    The flag bearers of Azerbaijan for the closing ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have been announced.

    According to Report, citing the National Olympic Committee, Greco‑Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov and member of the national fencing team Sabina Karimova will carry Azerbaijan's flag at the ceremony.

    The Islamic Solidarity Games, which began on November 4, will conclude today.

    Azerbaijan flag bearers 6th Islamic Solidarity Games
    VI İslam Həmrəyliyi Oyunları: Azərbaycanın bağlanış mərasimindəki bayraqdarları bəlli olub
    Азербайджан определил знаменосцев на закрытии VI Игр исламской солидарности

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed