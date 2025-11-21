6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed
Individual sports
- 21 November, 2025
- 15:15
The flag bearers of Azerbaijan for the closing ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have been announced.
According to Report, citing the National Olympic Committee, Greco‑Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov and member of the national fencing team Sabina Karimova will carry Azerbaijan's flag at the ceremony.
The Islamic Solidarity Games, which began on November 4, will conclude today.
Latest News
16:03
Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strikeForeign policy
15:56
Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to NetherlandsEnergy
15:47
Photo
ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in AzerbaijanICT
15:46
Photo
Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keysDomestic policy
15:37
Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreementForeign policy
15:22
Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districtsBusiness
15:15
6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealedIndividual sports
15:06
Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on ArmeniaForeign policy
14:48