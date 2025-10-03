3rd CIS Games: Four Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals
Individual sports
- 03 October, 2025
- 19:20
Four Azerbaijani wrestlers claimed medals at the 3rd CIS Games.
According to Report"s correspondent, Nihad Abbasov (71 kg) won the gold medal in the final against Russia"s Zubair Bagilov.
Nazrin Ahmadli (46 kg) and Haji Huseyn Ahmadzada (51 kg) took silver medals, while Huseyn Rzazada (45 kg) secured bronze.
The wrestling competitions, held at the Ganja Olympic Complex, are scheduled to conclude on October 7.
Latest News
20:38
Armenian government to launch geological service for mineral explorationRegion
20:33
UN interim forces in Lebanon say IDF threw grenades at their personnelOther countries
20:25
Finland to replace hundreds of Russian railcars due to non-compliance with EU standardsOther countries
20:10
Trump calls Erdogan to discuss situation in GazaOther countries
20:05
Total value of government securities in Azerbaijan falls by 11%Finance
20:02
Photo
Azerbaijani karate athletes win 9 medals at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
19:45
IDF reports killing 20 Hamas militants attempting to attack Gaza residentsOther countries
19:39
Kazakhstan to increase gas extraction by 15 billion cubic meters over next five yearsRegion
19:26