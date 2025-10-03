Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 19:20
    3rd CIS Games: Four Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals

    Four Azerbaijani wrestlers claimed medals at the 3rd CIS Games.

    According to Report"s correspondent, Nihad Abbasov (71 kg) won the gold medal in the final against Russia"s Zubair Bagilov.

    Nazrin Ahmadli (46 kg) and Haji Huseyn Ahmadzada (51 kg) took silver medals, while Huseyn Rzazada (45 kg) secured bronze.

    The wrestling competitions, held at the Ganja Olympic Complex, are scheduled to conclude on October 7.

