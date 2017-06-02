2 Azerbaijani boxers punished for failing to comply with regulations

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The reason why Azerbaijani Boxing Olympic medalist Lorenzo Sotomayor and world champion Elvin Memishzade didn’t participate in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, disclosed.

Report was informed by the team's senior coach Nariman Abdullayev.

Abdullayev said that Sotomayor didn’t keep pace with coaches program in his historical homeland Cuba: “He had weight problem. During his stay in Cuba he did not comply with the regime. Before Baku Islamic Games he had to lose weight. But he could not.

Taking this into account and his arm injury Abdullayev said they didn’t allow Sotomayor to participate in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Games.

According to experienced specialists, Mamishzade also failed to control his weight. As a result, he didn’t take part in international tournament "Great Silk Road” and "Baku-2017" and left out of the team for a while.

Senior coach said both athletes were forgiven and they are preparing for European Championship: “I believe Sotomayor and Mamishzade will perform at their best”. According to N. Abdullayev discipline level of team is very good now.

Notably, Elvin Mamishzade won gold medal in 2015 World Cup and I European Games in weight category of 52 kg.He is a two-time European Championships silver and bronze medalist. Lorenzo Sotomayor won gold medal in Baku 2015 (64 kg) and silver medal in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.