Zakir Garalov applies to Russian Prosecutor General over death of reporter Ulviyya Shamilgizi

© Report

Baku. 26 January REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov has appealed to Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika over the death of Azerbaijani citizen, journalist Ulviyya Shamilgizi as a result of traffic accident in Astrakhan city.

Report was informed in the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the appeal says the death of U.Shamilgızı, hit by car while crossing the road in Astrakhan, Russia on January 23, 2018, has caused wide public resonance.

The appeal expressed the confidence that in accordance with criminal- procedure legislation and norms of international law, Astrakhan Investigation Department of Ministry of Interior Affairs of Russia will conduct full, comprehensive and objective investigation on this fact and provide juridical assessment of actions of the accused person.