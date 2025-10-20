Villager survives after fighting off bear in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

A calm day of berry picking turned into a life-and-death struggle when a resident of Nakhchivan's Babak District came face-to-face with a wild bear.

Mazahir Mammadov, from Yukhari Buzgov village, recalled the shocking attack that left him injured and hospitalized - yet alive to tell the story.

"I saw the bear and turned to run, but my foot got caught on a rock and I fell," he said. "The bear immediately attacked me. Life is precious - so we started wrestling."

For nearly a minute, Mammadov fought the animal with sheer instinct and determination. Then, unexpectedly, the bear backed off.

"It turned toward my son, then suddenly walked away," Mammadov said, still in disbelief.

Mammadov's son, who was nearby, described the terrifying moment they realized what was happening.

"We were in the forest gathering barberries. I saw dogs running, and apparently, the bear was following them. I caught a glimpse of something brown moving through the bushes. My father was about 50 meters below me. I shouted that something was coming - maybe a boar or a horse - but I never imagined it was a bear."

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that Mammadov sustained multiple puncture and laceration wounds on his torso, arms, and legs.

Physician Amin Ismayilov said the man's condition is stable:

"He received immediate first aid and is now under treatment. His overall condition is satisfactory."