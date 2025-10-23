Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    Incident
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 16:46
    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    On October 23, the open court hearing on the criminal cases of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court heard the statements of victims who were unable to attend the court session for compelling reasons and who submitted written appeals to the court in this regard.

    Report informs that, according to the statement of victim Azad Kamal oghlu Tahirov, while in captivity, a police officer named Maksim struck him hard in the mouth with the butt of his assault rifle, knocking one of his teeth out. He also extinguished a cigarette on the victim"s neck. The same Maksim forced the victim and his fellow inmates to play Russian roulette by loading a bullet into the revolver"s chamber and firing it. Maksim alternately pointed the gun at the victim"s head and then at that of his inmate, Shahlar Gurbanov, and pulled the trigger.

    In two attempts, the gun did not fire. However, when the police officer pointed it at Taghi Bayramov"s head and pulled the trigger, the latter was killed instantly. Taghi Bayramov"s body was taken to the riverbank and buried there on the orders of the Armenian militants.

    The statement of victim Telman Babir oghlu Zeynalov said that he, together with his colleagues, was injured in an anti-personnel mine blast in Mehdili village of Jabrayil district while performing his duties.

    Another statement was made by Bahruz Tapdig oghlu Nasirov. According to his statement, he and his colleagues were injured in a landmine explosion while clearing an area in Mehdili village of Jabrayil district of mines deliberately planted by Armenians.

    The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

    armenians court victims
    Ermənistanın əsirliyində olmuş zərərçəkmiş: "Ruletka" oynayıb əsir yoldaşımı qətlə yetirdilər
    В суде по делу граждан Армении заслушали показания потерпевших: армяне устроили "русскую рулетку"

    Latest News

    17:38

    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    17:25
    Photo

    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Social security
    17:17
    Photo

    Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-end

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:58

    Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026

    Finance
    16:46

    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    Incident
    16:42
    Video

    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Region
    16:30

    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Region
    All News Feed