Two helicopters deployed to extinguish fires in Lachin and Kalbajar

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has deployed two helicopters to battle the fires raging in the mountainous areas of Lachin and Kalbajar.

According to the Karabakh bureau of Report, as the fires have been ongoing for several days, active measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the blaze.

"Currently, two helicopters of the MES Aviation Detachment, as well as units of the State Fire Protection Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service, have been involved in the firefighting operation," the ministry said.