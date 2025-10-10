Trial of Armenian citizens continues in Baku Military Court

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan continues at the Baku Military Court with the presentation of official documents.

According to Report, at the October 10 hearing, general facts related to the criminal acts were presented, along with statistical data from state institutions regarding casualties, missing persons, and damages caused by Armenian armed attacks on Azerbaijani territories. The damage includes administrative buildings, residential areas, the environment, as well as religious and cultural monuments.

The announced documents include information received from various ministries, committees, agencies, and local executive authorities across Azerbaijan.

The accused are charged with numerous crimes committed during Armenia's military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, among others.