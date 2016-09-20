Trial of Akif Chovdarov and three others kicks off

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today preliminary hearing has started at the administrative building of Sabunchu District Court on the criminal case of former chief of liquidated Ministry of National Security (MNS) General Directorate for Security on Energy and Transport, Major General Akif Chovdarov, former official of the MNS General Directorate for Security on Energy and Transport, Colonel Salim Mammadov, the MNS former department chief, major Akif Aliyev and former department chief Orkhan Osmanov.

Report informs, reporters were not allowed to the trial, presided by the Baku Military Court Chairman Habib Hasanov.

Notably, A.Chovdarov has been arrested in November last year and Sabail District Court chose 4-month preventive measure on him. Then period of the preventive measure extended several times. He is accused of Article 145.3 (illegal deprivation of freedom of a person, on negligence ended with death of the victim or other serious consequences), 179.3.1, 179.3.2 (Assignment or waste, by organized group, in large size), 181.3.1, 181.3.2 (burglary, by organized group, with a view to occupy large size of property), 182.3.1, 182.3.2 (extortion, by organized group, with a purpose of occupying large size of property), 228.4 (illegal purchase, selling or carrying of gas weapon, cold steel, including throwing weapon), 302.1, 302.2 (infringement of the legislation on operative - search activity, with use of special means, intended for secret dredging the information), 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4 (reception of a bribe, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons or organized group, repeatedly, in the large amount, with application of threat), 313 (service forgery), 341.2.1, 341.2.2 and 341.2.3 (abusing authority, excess or inactivity of authority, committed by group of persons, committed with application of a weapon, entailed to heavy consequences) of the Criminal Code.

Indictment on criminal case of A.Chovdarov and former chief of the MNS General Directorate for Security on Energy and Transport, colonel Salim Mammadov, the MNS former department chief, major Akif Aliyev and former department chief Orkhan Osmanov was approved by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan supervising the investigation and sent to the court for consideration on September 5.