The car carrying dead body crashes

Baku. 10 December.REPORT.AZ/ Traffic accident occurred in territory of Jalilabad region- 128 km of Alat-Astara-Iran highway. Report informs, during the accident, "Hyundai H1" brand truck driven by a resident of Yardimly region Samadov Orkhan born in 1992, collided with the same brand car driven by a resident of Jalilabad region Dadashov Chingiz born in 1978. The truck crashed into the rear of the vehicle during the accident. The driver of the truck O.Samadov who caused the crash was injured. He was taken to Calilabad region Central Hospital.

During the accident, there was a body in the truck. Presumably, the driver was in a hurry to the funeral ceremony in Lerik so he did not selected the correct distance with the car moving in front. As a result, the accident occurred.

The investigation has already launched in the Investigations and Inquiry department of the State Traffic Police Office. The drivers involved in the accident were questioned. The reasons of the accident are under the investigation.