Testimony of Khojaly Genocide witness read in court

In Baku"s Military Court on October 24, a hearing continued in the criminal case of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes and other offenses against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the court read statements from victims and their legal heirs who were unable to appear in person for valid reasons.

The testimony of victim Fikrat Valiyev recounted the events of the night of February 25, 1992. When Armenian forces were burning homes in the town of Khojaly, he attempted to return to his house but found it empty and headed toward the Ketik forest. Under a bridge over the Gargar River, he saw a large number of Khojaly residents, including his wife, Uruza Valiyeva, his sister Suraya Valiyeva, and his nephew Anar Ahmadov.

Together with about 300 other residents, they moved toward the Ketik forest, where several people were killed or wounded by gunfire from Armenian soldiers.

That same morning, he encountered his sister"s mother-in-law, Durna Ahmadova, and her son, Rafig Ahmadov, along with others in the forest. They reported that some residents of Khojaly in the Garagaya area of Khojaly District, near the village of Shelli in Aghdam district, had been killed in Armenian shelling, while others survived. Having spent the night in the forest, many residents suffered severe frostbite, and some died from exposure. That night, Valiyev"s sister and other relatives went missing under unknown circumstances.

Valiyev testified that due to fog and the absence of guides, they could not find their way to Aghdam district. On February 27, 230 Khojaly residents came under fire near the village of Dehraz. Among those killed were Zahra Baghirova, Telman, Mehti, and four others whose names the witness could not recall. Three more sustained injuries.

According to Valiyev, they were captured and held by Armenian forces in a building resembling a barn, where they were beaten and tortured. A child, Anar Ahmadov, tied to Valiyev"s back with a shawl, fell from the blows, and one Armenian soldier kicked him, causing him to hit his head against the wall.

Prisoners were kept on a cold farm without food or water.

Later Khojaly residents-Usubali Garayev, Zakir, Aliyar, and Elshad Usubov; Rovshan Hasanov; Vugar Huseynov; Ulfat Aliyev; Tofiq Zeynalov; Elshad Hasan oglu; Aladdin Pashayev; Siyavush Khalay oglu; Rovshan Gachay oglu; and Shahin- were taken outside by Armenian soldiers. Gunfire was heard, followed by the sound of a vehicle. Those young people remain missing to this day.