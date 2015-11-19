Term of arrest measures against five businessmen held for case of International Bank extended

Businessmen are in the 1st Baku detention facility

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Terms of preventive arrest measures against detained five businessmen was extended. They are accused in taking a loan from OJSC "International Bank of Azerbaijan" and didn't returned it back.

Report informs, one of them is the head of OJSC "Azərbaycan Consaltinq Qrup", Erhan Jawad Yavuz. Other names were not disclosed.

As the reason for extending the restrictive measure against them is shown the gravity of their actions, the nature of the crime, the degree of public danger, hide materials of crimes, repetition of criminal acts.

All of them are in the 1st Baku detention facility.

Today is expected an extension of a preventive measures against 4 more businessmen. One of them is a director of OJSC "City Devoloper", Ratmir Bakirov.

Against all detainees were opened files under Article 178.3.2 of the Criminal Code (fraud with the application of large-scale damage).