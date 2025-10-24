Statements of victims of Armenian attacks read out in court

The trial of Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and financing terrorism, as well as attempts to seize and hold power by force, continued on October 24 at the Baku Military Court.

According to Report, the session was held before a panel of judges led by Zeynal Aghayev, with members Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, and reserve judge Gunel Samadova. Defendants were provided with translators in their respective languages and legal counsel for their defense.

The hearing was attended by the defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state.

Statements from victims who were unable to attend for valid reasons and had submitted requests to the court were read out during the session.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that several victims had submitted requests indicating they could not attend the court session and asked for their statements from the preliminary investigation to be examined during the trial. No objections were raised regarding the absence of these victims or the use of their preliminary statements.

During the session, defendant Davit Ishkhanyan requested a confidential meeting with his lawyer, stating he wished to submit a video to the court as evidence. The video, recorded in 2020 following the Tovuz incidents, was intended to be reviewed by the court, but Ishkhanyan asked for an opportunity to view it with his lawyer beforehand. The judge said arrangements would be made during a break.

Defendant Davit Manukyan submitted a motion to summon a witness, an Azerbaijani named Knyaz, originally from Sayat Nova village in Masis District, Armenia (formerly Ashaghi Najili village of Zangibasar District), who had worked at a non-ferrous metals market and later been displaced. Manukyan noted he could not recall the witness"s surname or other details.

Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Chief Prosecutor, stated that the defense had not provided the reason for summoning the witness, the specific purpose of questioning, or sufficient information to confirm the witness"s identity. He added that the witness"s current location and surname were unknown, making the request impossible to implement.

After deliberation, the court ruled the motion inadmissible.

Following this, the court heard the statements of victims and their legal heirs who had submitted requests indicating they could not attend the session.

According to the statement made by victim Valiyev Fikrat Javad oghlu, he returned home while Armenian soldiers were setting houses ablaze in Khojaly on the night of February 25, 1992. After finding no one there, he ran toward the Katik forest. He saw a large group of city residents gathered under the bridge across the Gargarchay River, including his wife, Valiyeva Uruza Khanlar ghizi, his sister, Surayya Valiyeva, and his nephew, Ahmadov Anar Islam oghlu. Together with his family members and around 300 Khojaly residents, he moved toward the Katik forest.

As they reached Katik village, they came under heavy fire from Armenian militants, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several residents. That morning, when he met his sister-in-law, Durna Ahmadova, her son, Rafig Ahmadov, and others in the forest, they told him that some Khojaly residents who had reached a place called Garagaya, located near Shelli village of the Aghdam district, were shot by Armenian soldiers, while others managed to escape. Having stayed in the forest throughout the night, many Khojaly residents suffered severe frostbite, and some, whose identities remain unknown, died from exposure. That night, his sister and other relatives went missing under unknown circumstances, and their fate remains unknown.

On February 27, 1992, due to heavy fog, the victim and 230 Khojaly residents lost their way to Aghdam district and came under Armenian fire while passing near Dahraz village. As a result, Baghirova Zahra Sari ghizi, Telman, Mehti, and four other residents were killed, and three others were wounded. They were captured and kept in a building resembling a cattle barn, where they were subjected to severe torture.

During captivity, the blows inflicted on him caused the minor, Anar Ahmadov - who was tied to his back with a shawl - to fall to the ground. An unknown Armenian soldier kicked the child, causing his head to hit the wall. When the victim picked the child up and tried to protect him, the soldier seized Anar, threw him on his back, and said in Azerbaijani, "We will kill all of you." The captives were robbed of their money and jewelry and kept without food or water in freezing conditions. The victim"s relatives were also held captive there.

That day, Armenian soldiers selected several young captives - including Usubali Garayev, Zakir, Aliyar and Elshad Usubovs, Rovshan Hasanov, Vugar Huseynov, Ulfat Aliyev, Tofig Zeynalov, Elshad Hasan oghlu, Aladdin Pashayev, Siyavush Halay oghlu, Rovshan Gachay oghlu, and Shahin - and took them outside. Gunshots and car sounds were heard shortly after, and the fate of those individuals remains unknown to this day.