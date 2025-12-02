Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on December 2, Report informs.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova), provided the accused with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defense lawyer.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state accusation, the interpreters, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors who were taking part in the proceedings for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Subsequently, the court heard statements from the victims.

Victim Elshan Babayev, responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that in the territory of the Aghdara district, an explosion of an anti-tank shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups resulted in the deaths of Tural Amirov and Elchin Salmanov, and caused injuries to him and Yusif Hasanov.

Victim Elvin Mammadov, answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, said that in the Sardarkand village of Khojaly district, he and Kamran Hasanov were wounded by the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy. He noted that at the time, the opposing side was firing mortars, sniper rifles, and other weapons.

Victim Khalid Shukurlu stated that he was injured in the Malibeyli village of Khojaly district as a result of a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy. During the same incident, Sadig Mammadov and Nijat Ahmadzade were also injured.

Victim Taleh Humbatzade, answering questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, said that in the Yenikand village of Khojavend district, he was wounded by the explosion of an artillery shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. Javid Shavgatli was also injured during the incident.

Victim Fazil Amirli, responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, stated that he, Seyfaddin Jabbarov, and Kamran Najafov were injured as a result of enemy fire in the Malibeyli village of Khojaly district.

Another victim, Ilgar Gasimov, answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of State Accusation at the Prosecutor General's Office, said that he and Huseyn Huseynov were wounded by the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy in the direction of Khojaly district.

The court proceedings continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case materials.

The next court session is scheduled for December 5.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).