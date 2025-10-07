Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on October 7, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the accused person was provided with a translator in his native language, namely Russian, as well as a representative of his choice for his defense.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the court panel, the prosecutors defending the state prosecution, the translators, and others to the victims participating in the proceedings for the first time, as well as the legal heirs of the victims, and explained their rights and obligations as provided by legislation.

The legal heir and father of victim Elmir Ganbarov - Rayil Ganbarov - stated in his testimony that his son was killed in Khojavend due to fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The legal heir of victim Safiyar Mammadov - Shahriyar Mammadov, testified that his brother was killed in Kalbajar as a result of enemy fire.

Victim Muzaffar Jafarov stated in his testimony that he was wounded due to fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups while evacuating the wounded in an ambulance in Lachin. Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defense of the State Prosecution of the Prosecutor's Office, the victim said that though the ambulance had an ambulance sign, the vehicle came under fire.

Answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Nijat Alizade stated that he was wounded in the direction of the Khojaly district due to enemy fire.

Answering questions from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Tasks, victim Fuad Karimov said that he was injured in the Aghdara direction due to the enemy's provocation.

Ruslan Mammadli reported being injured in his legs, arms and other parts of his body in the Aghdara direction due to the enemy's fire. He is currently facing health problems. In response to questions from Public Prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he said that there several other people were killed and others injured in the incident.

Answering questions from Public Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Murad Abbasli stated that he was injured in Kalbajar as a result of enemy fire.

Elmir Sadigov reported being injured in the Khojaly direction as a result of enemy fire.

Avaz Zeynalov stated that he was injured in the Talish village of the Aghdara district as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Ravan Rzayev and Jamaladdin Nasirov also reported being injured as a result of enemy fire in the Shushakend village of the Khojaly district. R. Rzayev added that several other people were killed and others were wounded in the incident.

Aykhan Karimli stated that he sustained shrapnel wounds in the Khankendi direction as a result of artillery fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. He further noted that one person died and several others were wounded in the incident.

Vusal Isazade reported being injured in the Khalafli village the Shusha district due to the explosion of a grenade fired by the enemy from a drone. He said that Mursal Alizade and Elman Suleymanov, standing next to him, were also injured in the incident.

Nijat Isgandarov stated that he was injured due to the provocations by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Shusha.

Fuad Amirov said he was wounded in the Khalfali village of the Shusha district as a result of enemy fire.

Vurghun Sayilov reported being injured in the Shusha-Khankendi direction as a result of enemy fire.

Shukur Askarov mentioned that he was injured as a result of enemy fire while evacuating the wounded. He said even though there was a sign on the evacuation vehicle indicating that it was a medical transport, their vehicle came under fire.

Kamran Talibli reported being injured in the Aghdara direction as a result of fire from the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, adding that several other people were also lost their lives and were injured in the incident.

Jahid Asdanov stated in his testimony that he was injured as a result of enemy fire while transporting the wounded.

Elgun Yusifli testified that he was injured in Khojavend as a result of fire from the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Answering questions from the accused R. Vardanyan, the victim said he did not know him, but that he knew him through social networks and the press.

Victim Elnur Khalilov stated in his testimony that he was wounded in both legs in Khankendi as a result of enemy fire.

Victim Khalid Hasanov testified that he was injured as a result of enemy fire in the Khojavend district, noting that the enemy fired from various weapons during the incident.

R. Vardanyan asked Kh. Hasanov a similar question whether he knew him or not. The victim stated that he knew him through the press and social media.

Vugar Mammadzade mentioned that he and the people around him were injured in Khojavend as a result of enemy fire, while other two people were killed during the incident.

Osman Jabbarli reported being injured in the Khojaly direction as a result of enemy fire.

Rovshan Azimli stated in his statement that he was injured in the Khojaly-Khankendi direction due to the enemy's provocation.

Other victims - Mirdamat Khankishiyev, Anar Asgarzada, Mursal Alizada, Jabbar Jabbarzada, Galib Mammadov, Gismat Ahmadov, Vusal Mammadov, Elsevar Gadirov, Arzuman Khankishiyev, Mahammad Abdullayev – reported being injured in various regions of Azerbaijan due to fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Subsequently, the forensic medical examination reports regarding the victims were announced.

The next court session is scheduled for October 14.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).