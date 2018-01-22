SSS exposes largest organized smuggling of recent years

© dtx.gov.az

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of complex operational-investigative measures on the ongoing criminal case on manipulation in the currency circulation in the territory of Azerbaijan and currency smuggling on January 15-18, a criminal network, consisting of participants of alternative currency circulation called "black market", was exposed, their illegal activities prevented.

Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was determined that the mentioned persons smuggled a total of 80 mln 731.282,0 USD, 5 bln 270.227.972,0 RUR, 248,915 EUR cash foreign currency from the country, hidden from customs control of the customs border of the Republic of Azerbaijan partly in 2017, without any declaration.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mammadov Agil Kamandar, Mustafayev Mustafa Abuzar and Babayev Vugar Adalat, as well as a citizen of Georgia Izmailov Mamed Hashim and other participants of a series of the mentioned criminal offenses were detained and brought to criminal responsibility for the criminal case investigated under Article 206.3.1, 206.3.2, 192.2 and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present, investigative measures are underway.