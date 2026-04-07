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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Second earthquake hits Caspian Sea in 24 hours

    Incident
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 10:35
    Second earthquake hits Caspian Sea in 24 hours

    Another earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea.

    According to Report, citing the Bureau of Seismological Research of the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor was recorded at 07:35 (GMT+4). It had a magnitude of 3 and a depth of 72 km.

    Earlier, on April 7 at 05:55, the Caspian Sea also experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3.

    Earthquake Caspian Sea Republican Seismological Service Center
    Xəzər dənizində yenidən zəlzələ olub
    В Каспийском море вновь произошло землетрясение

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