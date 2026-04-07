Second earthquake hits Caspian Sea in 24 hours
Incident
- 07 April, 2026
- 10:35
Another earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea.
According to Report, citing the Bureau of Seismological Research of the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor was recorded at 07:35 (GMT+4). It had a magnitude of 3 and a depth of 72 km.
Earlier, on April 7 at 05:55, the Caspian Sea also experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3.
Latest News
11:46
Number of fake domains targeting state agencies rise in AzerbaijanICT
11:41
Three killed after Russian drone attack on bus in Ukraine's NikopolOther countries
11:39
IFC to support PPP strategy development in AzerbaijanFinance
11:37
Azerbaijan plans to introduce remote document legalization for businessesBusiness
11:31
Israel strikes nitric acid facility in IranOther countries
11:12
Three dead and two injured in China's Gansu chemical plant fireOther countries
11:11
AZAL marks its 34th anniversaryInfrastructure
10:54
Five more Turkish showbiz stars implicated in drug investigationRegion
10:46