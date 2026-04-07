Second earthquake hits Caspian Sea in 24 hours

Another earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea.

According to Report, citing the Bureau of Seismological Research of the Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremor was recorded at 07:35 (GMT+4). It had a magnitude of 3 and a depth of 72 km.

Earlier, on April 7 at 05:55, the Caspian Sea also experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3.