Russian MES: Four Azerbaijani citizens were on board of vessel damaged in Black Sea

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Dry cargo ship Berg, which got damage in the Black Sea waters, belongs to the Turkish shipping company, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The official of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia said that the vessel followed from the Sea of Azov to Turkey. He pointed out that because of damage to the board and filling of water in the hold, the vessel asked for help.

According to him, the crew consisted of 8 citizens of Ukraine, four - Azerbaijan.

He pointed out that the crew evacuated from the ship did not need medical assistance and was taken to Feodosia. "The crew of the vessel after the registration of the data will be accompanied to the place of temporary residence in one of the hotels in Feodosia," the ministry official added.

The dry cargo ship is anchored in water area of the sea, and fate will be decided by its owner.