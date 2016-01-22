Ramiz Rzayev: 'Transparency of court processes, fairness of decisions is a main term'

Baku. 22 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'Transparency of court processes, fairness of decisions is main condition. Fair decisions increase confidence of people in state.'

Report informs, Chairman of Supreme Court Ramiz Rzayev said Friday.

Speaking at Supreme Court Plenum on January 22, R.Rzayev evaluated 2015 results. He noted that last year was successful for Azerbaijan and activity of Supreme Court. Many works carried out in 2015 for execution of orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on court system, improvement and modernization of activity of Supreme Court. Supreme Court Chairman said that condition established according to the latest standards in order to implement fair trial at high level.

He emphasized that case law of the European Court is important for Azerbaijani court system due to joining to 'On defense of human rights and main freedoms' European Convention by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

R.Rzayev said that recent years, nearly 40 court buildings were designed according to modern standards, new buildings put into use for 11 courts in a short period, buildings of the same number are also being constructed.

Supreme Court Chairman emphasized that participation of President Ilham Aliyev in opening of Shaki court complex on November 4, 2015 is a historical event for judges, court employees and all lawyers.

At the plenum, information by Supreme Court board chairmen on condition of execution of justice trial in 2015 was heard.

Work plan on first half of 2016 of Supreme Court was approved at the plenum.

Concrete criminal and civil cases were heard at the plenum.

At the plenum, relevant decisions were adopted on discussed issues and cases heard.