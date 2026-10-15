Hakan Fidan: AI should support inclusive cooperation

Strengthening connectivity within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will support sustainable development across Asia, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

The minister stressed that enhanced coordination among CICA, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would undoubtedly contribute to greater connectivity across the continent.

"Connectivity also encompasses the digital world. Within the CICA framework, we must deepen our cooperation in science, technology, and innovation so that artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies serve the well-being of people not only in Asia but across the world. Artificial intelligence should not be a tool of confrontation or monopoly, but rather a foundation for inclusive cooperation," Fidan said.